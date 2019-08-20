Andrew Ely Returns to Canaries

August 20, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Shortstop Andrew Ely is back with the Sioux Falls Canaries. Ely had his contract purchased by the Pittsburgh Pirates last week and was scheduled to leave for AAA Indianapolis, but the contract fell through.

"These last few days have been an absolute whirlwind," Ely said on Twitter. "Unfortunately, they didn't like that I've had two surgeries on my shoulder in the past, so the contract fell through."

Ely said he was very thankful for the situation, and he is staying positive throughout the experience.

"I am playing well enough to be signed despite having, and recovering for, those surgeries," Ely tweeted. "Can't be upset about that!"

Ely tore his labrum early on in the 2018 season. He played through the injury the rest of the season with Double-A Binghamton in the Mets organization. He required surgery after the season was over and was released by the Mets the next day.

Before his signing, Ely played in 47 consecutive games with the Birds. In the 78 games he played this season, he hit .289 with seven home runs and 35 RBI.

The Birds will be back in action Tuesday night against the Cleburne Railroaders in the series finale. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.