Binghamton Falls in Sunday Afternoon Tilt

Elmira, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road Sunday afternoon to the Elmira River Sharks 6-3. The three-game road trip ends with Binghamton suffering their second-straight regulation loss.

Austin Thompson for the second-straight game starting the scoring a short-handed goal in the first period. With the primary assist on the goal, Jesse Anderson extended his point streak to eight games. Elmira would tie the game with a power play goal, evening the score before heading to the locker room.

The River Sharks were able to score the first even strength goal of the afternoon, giving the home team a one-goal lead. They would hold that lead until Andrew Uturo would deflect a shot from Dakota Bohn. That marks his second goal in his first three games played as a professional. The goal scored at 18:04 of the second period would send the Black Bears to the intermission tied at 2-2.

Elmira was able to pull away in third period, scoring less than two minutes into the frame. Davide Gaeta would score back-to-back goals, pushing the lead up to 5-2. Anderson was able to grab an extra attacker goal, but it proved not to be enough. Binghamton falls 6-3..

