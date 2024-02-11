Elmira Has Third Hat Trick of the Weekend to Sweep Danbury, 6-3

The River Sharks hit the road to Danbury for the first time this season. After a brilliant effort Friday night that saw two hat tricks from the River Sharks, Danbury was looking for revenge on their home ice surface.

Elmira came out strong while on a power play opportunity Steven Klinck was able to find a path behind Connor McCollum to give the River Sharks 1-0 lead. 7:05 later Danbury found an opportunity of their own as a shot pinballed through the zone and Brandon Stojcevski, fresh off suspension, touched it last as it ended up behind Eli Bowers. Elmira was not deterred as Assistant Coach/Defenseman MJ Maerkl saw a shot from the point one minute later and sent it behind McColllum to give the River Sharks back their one goal lead. Danbury had the last word in the first however with a tying goal from Corey Cunningham late.

The Hat Tricks scored again 6:30 into the second frame as Zachary Pamalayon found the back of the net to give Danbury their first lead of the game. The River Sharks took a little bit to find their footing in the second period, but for 3:54 they seemed to be on another level. at 14:17 of the second period Kyle Powell broke in on a three on one put a shot off the pad of McCollum that laid in front of the goal and Marquis Grant-Mentis slid it in the back of the net to bring Elmira back even at 3-3. 1:06 later Steven Klinck buried his second of the night on a cross zone pass from Darius Davidson and then 2:48 later Klinck completed the hat trick as he was sprung on a breakaway by Austin Pickford and gave Elmira the 5-3 lead before in the final period Klinck found an empty netter in the third to give Elmira the 6-3 final.

Bowers stopped 41 of 44 for the win, his second as a River Shark.

Elmira comes back to the Shark Tank to battle with the Binghamton Black Bears tomorrow at 1pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the Box office at 607-734-PUCK! #FeartheFin

