Rockers Take Down Black Bears in 3-1 Win

February 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers went back on a bear hunt on Saturday night looking to snag its first pelt of the season.

After three failed attempts, the Rockers were able to keep a bear skin with a 3-1 win against the division leading Binghamton Black Bears.

Motor City was outshot 38-18 by Binghamton, which was the lowest shot total of the season for the Rockers.

The game started out in the Black Bears favor as Binghamton took the lead 8:31 left in the first period.

Binghamton covered more than 50-feet of ice in two passes from Jesse Anderson to Gavin Yates that eventually found the stick of Austin Thompson. Thompson chipped the puck ahead of a stick check and gathered it for a shot to the five-hole for his 11th of the season and 1-0 lead.

The Rockers buoyed itself in the second half of the second period when the band started to hit its groove.

George Holt earned his first goal as a Rocker and 27th of his career when the puck was chipped off the stick of DeVon Fields. After it ricocheted off the end wall to the slot, Holt stepped into a hard shot for a 1-1 game with 7:40 left in the second period. Five minutes later TJ Delaney added to the lead with his 16th of the season when he put in a rebound off a Jonathan Juliano shot with 2:46 to play in the 2nd period.

The Rockers added to its lead with a power play goal in the third period.

Adam Kuhn received the puck off the wall while Motor City had a 5-on-3 early in the final frame. Kuhn fed the puck to Delaney who touched it back to Kuhn as he approached the high slot and offered a floating shot to the low glove side for a 3-1 lead for his second power play goal of the season.

Motor City will renew its rivalry with Port Huron in a home and home series this upcoming Friday and Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.