River Sharks Sweep The Weekend, Take A Bite Out Of Black Bears 6-3

Elmira, NY - The River Sharks looked to continue their playoff push securing 6 out of 6 points against Danbury this weekend as they looked to finish off the weekend series sweep against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Binghamton got the scoring started however as Austin Thompson found the back of the net on a nifty Jesse Anderson pass found him wide open on a short handed attempt to open the scoring. On the next power play opportunity Elmira answered back Kyle Powell sent a pass to Elijah Wilson who dropped a pass in the slot for Sotirios Karageorgos on a perfect tic tac toe play to even the game up at 1 a piece and give Kyle Powell his 350th FPHL point.

Halfway through the second period Marquis Grant-Mentis chopped down a pass from Bret Parker and blasted it through Samuel Levecchi to give Elmira their first lead of the game. The Black Bears wouldn't go away as Tyson Kirkby ripped a shot towards the net that deflected off Andrew Utoro past Sammy Bernard for the tying goal.

Rasmus Asp kicked off the third period with a goal just 1:48 as the puck rolled to him and he snapped a shot past Levecchi. The River Sharks ended up on an advantage and at that point it became the Davide Gaeta show as he scored two goals the first coming after a shot from Cameron Yarwood laid at the feet of Leveechi and was pushed home by Gaeta. 1:14 later Gaeta took another rebound from Darius Davidson and buried it to give Elmira 5-2 while on the power play. 2:44 later with the goalie pulled Binghamton closed the gap to 5-3 as Jesse Anderson found a way past Sammy Bernard. The Sharks closed out the game two minutes later Darius Davidson found a loose puck and tucked it into the empty net to close out the game 6-3.

Sammy Bernard stopped 33 of 36 for the win, his 8th of the season.

The River Sharks and Black Bears play again on Wednesday night at 7:05pm at the First Arena. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office 607-734-PUCK! #FeartheFin

