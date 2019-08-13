Biloxi Shuckers Homestand Highlights August 13 Through 17

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park for their penultimate regular-season series as they take on the Mobile BayBears from Tuesday, August 13 to Saturday, August 17. The homestand includes another T-Shirt Tuesday, a jersey auction and a Tote Bag giveaway as part of a loaded five-game series at MGM Park.

T-Shirt Tuesday with 'Shuckers World' T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Lewis Critter Gitter - Tuesday, August 13 @ 6:35 pm

It's the second to last T-Shirt Tuesday of the season presented by Lewis Critter Gitter. The first 250 fans through the MGM Park gates will receive a Shuckers-themed 'Shuckers World' t-shirt. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch, so arrive early to secure your t-shirt!

Take in the action from the Beer Garden Bullpen Seats. Located at the top of Section 114 right in front of the Buena Vista Beer Garden, the Beer Garden Bullpen Seats are just $15 and include three, 4 oz. samples of select craft beers from the Beer Garden.

One Coast Wednesday: Hancock County Night - Wednesday, August 14 @ 6:35 pm

The Shuckers celebrate the Mississippi Coast with another One Coast Wednesday! It's Hancock County Night, with businesses, city officials and residents of Hancock County out at the ballpark. The Mayor of Bay St. Louis will throw out the first pitch and the Waveland High School Junior ROTC will present the colors before game. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Purchase an all-you-can-eat ticket to the Community Bank Terrance for $20 or upgrade your ticket for $10 for access to hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza and more in the Community Bank Terrace.

First Responders Night with Guns N' Hoses Softball Game & Biloxi PD Jersey Auction presented by WXXV and Double Play Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108 - Thursday, August 15 @ 6:35 pm

The Shuckers honor our First Responders with First Responders Night at the ballpark presented by WXXV. The evening begins with the second annual Guns N' Hoses softball game featuring First Responders from around the Gulf Coast. Gates will open at 4:00 pm and the game will be played from 4:15 to 5:15 pm. Fans with a ticket to the Shuckers game on Thursday night can use it for entry to the Guns N' Hoses game as well.

Just outside of MGM Park, the Mississippi Highway Patrol will have a patrol car and a motorcycle displayed. The SeaBee Base Fire Department will also have their smoke trailer set up on the North Lawn.

During the game, the Shuckers will wear special Biloxi Police Department jerseys designed to honor fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds from the jersey auction going to the Robert McKeithen Family Fund. Bidding will occur as a silent auction from the time the gates open until the fifth inning. In the top of the sixth inning, the auction will go live in front of the Shuckers Shop. Following the game, winning bidders will go down to the field and receive their game-worn jersey from the Shuckers player.

It's also Double Play Thursday with $2 hot dogs, $2 Yuengling, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials presented by Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108. Fans can also purchase 'The Double Play' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the game. Fans will also receive samples of BC® Powder as they leave the stadium.

Fireworks Friday and Injury Prevention Night - Friday, August 16 @ 6:35 pm

Come out to enjoy one of the final two Fireworks Fridays of the 2019 season at MGM Park. Following the Shuckers matchup against the BayBears, a fireworks spectacular will illuminate the skies over the ballpark. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

It's Injury Prevention Night as well, with representatives from Mississippi Coastal Trauma Care out at the ballpark. There will be various stations set up on the concourse, include "Stop the Bleed," "Preventing Falls," and "Distracted Driving." The first 40 people to participate in these demonstrations will receive a free tourniquet.

Shuck Yeah Saturday with Tote Bag Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage and Southern Miss Night - Saturday, August 17 @ 6:35 pm

The homestand concludes with a massive Shuck Yeah Saturday as the Shuckers play their final game ever against the Mobile BayBears. Get the night started out on the North Lawn with music and games, including washers, cornhole and more! Be one of the first 1,500 fans through the gates to receive a Tote Bag presented by Beau Rivage. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

It's also Southern Miss Night as we celebrate the Golden Eagles! USM Athletics will be set up on the concourse with a chance for fans to enter to win a 'Business Package' to Southern Miss Football in 2019, which includes a pair of season tickets, ten tickets to a Southern Miss football game of your choice and a parking pass. New Southern Miss basketball coach Jay Ladner and Seymour the mascot will also be in attendance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. With the 2020 Southern League schedule announced, Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are also available by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

