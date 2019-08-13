Generals Gameday: August 13 vs. Montgomery

August 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (68-49 Overall, 29-18 2nd Half)

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits (76-44, 32-18 2nd Half)

Tuesday, August 13 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 118 | 2nd Half Game 48

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi (8-5, 3.74 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Paul Campbell (6-4, 3.18 ERA)

LAST GAME: Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, finished their season series finale against the Chattanooga Lookouts with a 6-4 victory at AT&T Field on Sunday, winning their first rubber game in four tries this season. The Generals (68-49) won their 40th road game of the season with a four-run surge in the fourth inning, racking up 17 hits in the matinee victory over Chattanooga (53-65). Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Bo Takahashi gets the ball to begin an important series for the Generals, who are one and a half games behind the Biscuits entering Tuesday in the North Division race for the Second Half title. Takahashi has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last 3 starts, but his two starts against the Biscuits have been very different. He beat them in May after allowing one run in five innings, but Montgomery tagged him for five runs in a mid-July no-decision over 5 1/3 innings. Paul Campbell, a former teammate of Seth Beer at Clemson, is the opponent. He threw two innings in relief against Birmingham on August 9 with one run allowed; he hasn't made a scoreless appearance in any of his last three outings, working only 12 innings.

PLAYOFF PUSH: Here are the two most likely playoff scenarios for the Generals, who are 1.5 games behind Montgomery entering their ten-game homestand (20 games remaining in the regular season):

1) Jackson wins the Second Half title for the North Division. If this happens, the Generals would earn a playoff berth and the right to host Games 3, 4 and 5 in the North Division series, likely to be played September 6, 7, and 8.

2) Montgomery wins the Second Half race for the North Division title, and the Generals finish with the second-best overall record for the entire season. If this happens, the Generals would earn a playoff berth, but they would only get the right to host Game 3 of the North Division Series, likely played September 6. Games 1, 2, 4, and 5 of the series would be played at Montgomery.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

