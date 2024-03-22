Big Stu: Stuart Set to Shine Once More in 2024

It's difficult to imagine a better debut season in professional baseball than the one Tyler Stuart had in 2023.

The Mets' sixth-round pick in 2022 turned out to be a great asset, producing impressive results right from the start of the year in Coney Island. Stuart performed exceptionally well, with a record of 4-0 and an impressive ERA of 1.55 (13 ER in 75.2 IP) in 14 starts, striking out 84 batters and only walking 23.

In mid-July, Stuart was transferred to Double-A Binghamton where he continued to dominate. In his last seven starts, he posted a 3-2 record with a 3.60 ERA (14 ER in 35.0 IP). His impressive performance throughout the season earned him the distinction of having the Minor League's best ERA at 2.20 (27 ER in 110.2 IP).

"I developed a lot of confidence," said Stuart about his 2023 season. "Especially me, going from a reliever [in college] to a starter, there's a lot of unknown...my first few starts I threw pretty well and showed myself like, 'Hey, you belong here.'"

However, the 24-year-old refused to rest on his laurels in his second off-season. After nearly doubling his collegiate innings total in 2023 alone, Stuart wants to ensure his final few months of the season are as dominant as the first.

"My main focus is to feel really good in August, September, and October, where last year maybe it was not as much," explained Stuart. "Recovery has been huge for me [this offseason]. Nutrition, getting in the weight room consistently, all the arm care work...every aspect of my game, I've just been working on it non-stop for the last six months."

Not only did the Southern Mississippi alum work on his ability to withstand the rigors of a long professional season, but he continued to perfect his already impressive arsenal.

"I'd say the biggest thing I did was the cutter," stated Stuart about his new outpitch. "Our new addition of [Grayson] Crawford, the Triple-A pitching coach, first week of January, pulled me aside and was like, 'Hey, I heard you got a cutter, want to work on it?'"

"The first few were just okay, kind of like last year...Then he changed a few things and, honestly, it just started cutting and I was like, alright, we can go somewhere with this."

Stuart's refined repertoire has already bared bountiful fruit. The Mets' consensus Top 20 prospect was selected to participate in last week's inaugural Spring Breakout, dominating the Washington Nationals' top three prospects in order.

"I got to face [Dylan] Crews, [James] Wood, and [Brady] House all three in a row," recollected Stuart. "It was such a quick inning to where I didn't really have a chance to showcase my stuff. I threw a lot of sinkers, but my main focus is, I'm going to come out here, throw strikes, and fill it up."

The 6-foot-9 right-hander not only thrived against his future National League East foes, he achieved similar success when making his Major League Spring Training debut on February 26 against the current squad.

Against the Nationals, Stuart hurled two innings of shutout relief, allowing just two baserunners, and registering a strikeout of Washington's 2023 home run leader Lane Thomas.

"That was awesome. Honestly, the highlight of spring training," exclaimed Stuart. "I haven't faced a ton of guys that have been in the big leagues and I pretty much faced the whole Nationals lineup there. Really cool experience. Just kind of got to see where my stuff plays."

However, Stuart's biggest takeaway from the experience wasn't only his success on the field, but how he was treated by his Major League colleagues in the clubhouse.

"I was so impressed, I felt so welcomed," said Stuart with joy in his voice. "I didn't feel like a guy that was just there to fill in and do whatever. There are guys that would talk to me and kind of give me some input, ease my mind a little bit."

An additional benefit this spring has also been the consistent presence of family and friends. During his appearance in the Spring Breakout contest at Clover Park, Tyler had a double-digit contingent cheering him on.

"They've traveled so far to watch my games and, honestly, I can't thank them enough," said Stuart about his family. "Throughout the season last year, it was like, every three starts, I had someone there that I knew. It means a lot to me and it makes pitching easier...There's no greater feeling than pitching good and looking up and seeing my family smiling."

While Stuart looks ahead to his 2024 campaign and builds on his aspirations to join the big-league club in Queens, the right-hander reflects fondly on his summer with the Cyclones on Coney Island.

"I definitely miss it," said Stuart about his time with Brooklyn. "I was there for three months and I got to have so many different memories and experiences there on the field...You strike someone out, just see all the fan interactions going on. You turn around and see the roller coaster. I think that's all just super cool."

With his time as an inhabitant at Maimonides Park, Stuart has plenty of advice for the next generation of Cyclones to carry the baton forward.

"My biggest advice is to just go experience some stuff," answered Stuart. "There's endless stuff, just go out there and experience New York City."

