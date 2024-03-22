BlueClaws Charities Suite Raffle Winners
March 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities drew their eight Luxury Suite Raffle Winners on Friday, March 22nd with each earning a 10 game share of a 2024 BlueClaws Luxury Suite.
The eight winners were selected at random. They were:
Michael Oberdorf of Freehold
Timothy Bucko of Bayville
Jim Schultze of Colts Neck
Jarrad Kodran of Freehold
Mark Aschettino of West Long Branch
Jerry Bruner of Millstone Township
Mike Greico of Manasquan
Joseph Barry of Jackson
Proceeds from the raffle benefit BlueClaws Charities and their annual grant program. Click here to see a list of recipients from last year's grant program.
The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.
