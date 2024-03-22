BlueClaws Charities Suite Raffle Winners

March 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities drew their eight Luxury Suite Raffle Winners on Friday, March 22nd with each earning a 10 game share of a 2024 BlueClaws Luxury Suite.

The eight winners were selected at random. They were:

Michael Oberdorf of Freehold

Timothy Bucko of Bayville

Jim Schultze of Colts Neck

Jarrad Kodran of Freehold

Mark Aschettino of West Long Branch

Jerry Bruner of Millstone Township

Mike Greico of Manasquan

Joseph Barry of Jackson

Proceeds from the raffle benefit BlueClaws Charities and their annual grant program. Click here to see a list of recipients from last year's grant program.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.