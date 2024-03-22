First National Bank Field Is Now Cashless

GREENSBORO, NC - As the 2024 season approaches, we want to share an important update regarding operations at First National Bank Field.

Beginning this season, First National Bank Field will be transitioning to a cashless payment system. This decision has been carefully considered, with the primary goal of enhancing the overall ballpark experience for our valued guests.

With the exception of the Box Office, all transactions within the ballpark will require the use of credit/debit cards and touchless payments (the Box Office does not accept touchless payments). Recognizing that this change may present challenges for some guests, fans do have the option to convert their cash to Babe's Bucks at the Box Office and Hoppers Yard.

Babe's Bucks are our Grasshoppers dollar-for-dollar stadium cash that can be used to purchase concessions, tickets, and merchandise at First National Bank Field (anywhere inside the ballpark) and expire on September 30, 2024.

This policy underscores our commitment to elevating the fan experience at First National Bank Field and creating memorable moments for our entire community. We sincerely appreciate your support as we navigate this transition in 2024, and we assure you of our ongoing transparency and assistance.

Join us for Greensboro Grasshoppers Opening Night on Friday, April 5th, as we kick off an exciting 2024 season. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you back to the ballpark very soon!

