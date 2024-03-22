Spring Training Report - March 21st

March 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Minor League Spring Training games are underway in Florida with Phillies minor leaguers tuning up for the season. Here are a few notes from games of Thursday, March 21st involving former and potential BlueClaws.

(year with the BlueClaws)

Triple-A Game

1B Darick Hall (2017) went 1-3 with a solo home run.

2B Kendall Simmons (2022-23) went 1-3 with a double and an RBI.

Double-A Game

CF Justin Crawford (2023) went 1-3 after stealing four bases on Wednesday.

1B Rixon Wingrove went 0-1 but drew two walks.

CF Troy Schreffler and C Andrick Nava both drew walks in their lone plate appearances.

RHP Eiberson Castellano struck out three over two innings, allowing one run.

High-A Game

CF Emaarion Boyd drew two walks and stole a base.

DH Bryan Rincon went 2-4 with a double and a walk.

C Ryan Leitch went 1-2 with an RBI.

RF Hendry Mendez went 3-4 with an RBI.

3B Felix Reyes went 1-3 with a double and an RBI plus a walk.

1B Chad Castillo went 1-2 with an RBI.

RHP Gunner Mayer gave up one run in three innings.

RHP Casey Steward also gave up one run in three innings, adding four strikeouts.

Low-A Game

DH Devin Saltiban, the Phillies 3rd round pick in the 2023 draft, went 3-4 with a home run.

DH TJayy Walton went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base.

1B Dakota Kotowski went 1-3 with an RBI.

RHP George Klassen gave up just one hit over three scoreless innings while striking out four.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday, April 5th. Tickets are on sale now.

