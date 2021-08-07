Big Second Sends Nuts to 8-2 Loss

Stockton, CA - A six-run second inning was enough to hand the Modesto Nuts an 8-2 loss against the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

A double and a single quickly pushed across the first run of the game in the second inning against Nuts (43-38) starter Kelvin Nunez (L, 4-3). Two fielder's choices scored two other runs before the big blow came from Robert Puason who clubbed an opposite-field three-run homer to left. Puason would add an RBI double in the third inning as part of his four-RBI night.

Nunez lasted 1.1 innings allowing six runs on five hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

Jake Walkenshaw started the game for the Ports (34-48) and worked around two walks and two singles in his three shutout innings.

Kumar Nambiar (W, 1-5) followed out of the bullpen and was lights out after getting through a fourth-inning jam. The Nuts loaded the bases with one out before Nambiar struck out back-to-back hitters to end the threat.

The only runs the Nuts scored against Nambiar came when Noelvi Marte lifted a two-run homer in the seventh inning after an error extended the frame.

Nabmiar worked six innings allowing just two unearned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

After splitting the first four games of the six-game set, the Nuts and Ports square off in game five on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

