Ninth-Inning Power Surge Fuels Giants Comeback Win

Back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth inning - a game-tying grand slam from Jimmy Glowenke and a go-ahead solo shot off the bat of Tyler Wyatt - propelled the Giants to a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night at Chukchansi Park. With the come-from-behind win, San Jose has now evened the series against Fresno at two games apiece. The Giants (53-29) also moved back to within one game of the Grizzlies (54-28) for the best record in the league.

The San Jose offense was stymied for the majority of Friday's contest as the Giants managed only two hits and no runs over the first seven innings. Fresno used three early runs to build a 3-0 lead and carried that same advantage into the top of the eighth. A one-out triple from Carter Williams in the eighth though preceded a Luis Toribio RBI groundout to put San Jose on the board and trim the deficit to 3-1.

The Grizzlies, however, answered with a two-run bottom of the eighth to achieve their largest lead of the night. Trevor Boone hit a one-out solo homer off reliever Abel Adames to make the score 4-1. Ronaiker Palma then reached safely on an Adames fielding error. Bryant Quijada was up next and he lined a single into left center to put runners on the corners and when left fielder Jairo Pomares threw wildly back into the infield, Palma raced home to extend the Fresno advantage to 5-1.

Down by four runs, the Giants would come to life in the top of the ninth against Grizzlies closer Robinson Hernandez. Luis Matos led off with a sharp grounder up the middle that was gloved by second baseman Mateo Gil on a backhand. Gil's throw to first though sailed high and Matos was able to reach safely on what was ruled an error. Pomares followed with a single before Patrick Bailey lined a single into right to load the bases and bring the potential tying run to the plate. Glowenke was up next and he crushed the first pitch of his at-bat over the fence in deep left for the dramatic grand slam. The home run was Glowenke's sixth of the season and it tied the game 5-5.

San Jose though wasn't done in the inning as Wyatt was the next hitter and on a 3-2 pitch, he launched a towering fly ball down the left field line that remained fair for a go-ahead solo home run. It was Wyatt's first homer since joining the Giants.

With a 6-5 lead, Clay Helvey was summoned from the bullpen to begin the bottom of the ninth and the San Jose closer set down the side in order to seal the victory. Helvey struck out Zac Veen on a 3-2 pitch to start the inning before Warming Bernabel lined out to left. Helvey then fanned Drew Romo to nail down the save.

GIANTS NOTES

Ninth-Inning Comeback

The Giants won for the fourth time this season when trailing after eight innings. The four-run margin overcome on Friday was the largest ninth-inning comeback of the year for San Jose.

Glowenke Slam

Jimmy Glowenke (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI) hit the Giants' second grand slam of the season (Brett Auerbach, June 8 at Stockton). It was the first grand slam of Glowenke's professional career.

Wyatt's First Homer

Tyler Wyatt's (1-for-4, HR, RBI) home run was his first in 10 games with San Jose this season (second career HR). Since starting 0-for-13 with the Giants, Wyatt has seven hits in his last 17 at-bats with six of the hits going for extra-bases (three doubles, two triples & Friday's home run).

1,000 Strikeouts

The Giants pitching staff eclipsed 1,000 strikeouts for the season on Friday. San Jose continues to lead all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts (1,005, 12.3 per game). Only one other team in all of MiLB (Double-A Somerset with 901 K's) had even reached 900 strikeouts entering Friday's action.

On The Mound

Carson Ragsdale started on the mound for the Giants and tossed five innings with three runs (all earned) allowed. Ragsdale surrendered seven hits, walked one and struck out eight during his 75-pitch outing. Abel Adames (2-0) was credited with the win after pitching three innings of long relief with two runs (one earned) allowed. Clay Helvey earned his ninth save of the year.

Odds And Ends

Jairo Pomares (2-for-3, 2B) was the only Giants player to finish with a multi-hit game. Luis Matos (0-for-4) saw his hitting streak snapped at 10 games. Carter Williams' (1-for-4, 3B) triple was his third of the season - tied for the team lead. San Jose had only two at-bats (0-for-2) with a runner in scoring position before the eighth inning. The Giants improved to 10-12 against Fresno this season (6-4 at Chukchansi Park).

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies play the fifth game of their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Ty Weber is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

