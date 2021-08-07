Big 2nd Inning Lifts Ports to Victory over Nuts

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Ports sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the second inning en route to an 8-2 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark to even the six game series between the two teams at two games a piece.

Scoreless heading into the bottom of the 2nd, T.J. Schofield-Sam began the inning with a double off the wall in front of the Jackson Racheria Back Porch in right field and after reaching third base on a wild pitch came home to score on a single to right off the bat of Jose Rivas to make it 1-0. Junior Perez walked and Danny Bautista reached on an infield single to load the bases with nobody out for Sahid Valenzuela who beat out a double play allowing Perez to score to give the Ports a 2-0 lead. Robert Puason followed with the big hit of the day, a three-run homer the opposite way to left field, extending the Ports' lead to 5-0.

The Ports (34-48) then chased Nuts' starter Kelvin Nunez after Brayan Buelvas followed Puason's blast with an infield single, and after new pitcher Andrew Moore walked Lawrence Butler to put runners at first and third Joshwan Wright drove home the Ports' sixth run of the inning when he beat out a would-be double play ball to score Buelvas, making it 6-0.

The Ports extended their lead to 7-0 in the third inning when Puason continued his big day, driving home his fourth run with a double down the left field line to score Bautista, who had walked earlier in the inning, from second base.

After the Ports scored an unearned run in the sixth to make it 8-0, the Nuts (43-39) got on the board in the seventh with a two run shot by Noelvi Marte to make it 8-2.

Left-hander Kumar Nambiar (1-5) picked up his first win of 2021 allowing just two unearned runs over six innings in relief of starter Jake Walkinshaw, who fired three shutout frames. Nunez (4-3) was tagged with the loss for Modesto, allowing six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

With the series even at two games each, the Ports and Nuts continue their six game set on Saturday at Banner Island Ballpark, with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

