Grizzlies Stunned by Giants 6-5 Thanks to Five-Run 9th

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (54-28) were shocked by the San Jose Giants (53-29) 6-5 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. San Jose scored five runs in the top of the ninth to notch the comeback victory. The two teams have met 22 times this year with 16 of those contests being decided by one or two runs. The Grizzlies lead the Giants by one game for the best record in Low-A West.

Fresno jolted ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the second. Drew Romo mashed a solo homer to right field, his fifth of the season. The Rockies #10 prospect extended his hit streak to 15 games (July 6th-August 6th), which is currently the longest streak by any Low-A West batter. Bryant Quijada added the second run from a sacrifice fly. Romo would record the third run with a double to the right-center gap in the third. A groundout by Luis Toribio in the eighth cut the deficit to 3-1. The Grizzlies lengthened the advantage to 5-1 in the bottom half of the frame. Trevor Boone destroyed a pitch to left field, his third longball of the year. Then, a single by Quijada and error by the Giants put the affair to 5-1.

Heading into the ninth, Fresno closer Robinson Hernandez (4-1) came on to shut the door. A miscue and two singles loaded the bases for San Jose. Then with one swing of the bat, Jimmy Glowenke tied the game at five with a grand slam to deep left field. It was his sixth dinger of the 2021 campaign. One batter later, Tyler Wyatt belted a go-ahead wallop to left, putting the Giants up 6-5. Clay Helvey finished a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts, tallying his ninth save and a San Jose triumph. Hernandez suffered the setback after his first blown save of the season. Giants' reliever Abel Adames (2-0) earned the decision after three innings of work.

Zac Veen, Romo and Quijada each enjoyed multi-hit evenings. Blake Goldsberry hurled a career-high four shutout innings in a spot start. He allowed one hit and walk while fanning four. Will Tribucher struck out three over two solid frames, giving him four scoreless innings since joining the Grizzlies. Juan Mejia punched out all three batters he faced in the seventh while Gavin Hollowell has permitted only one run in 12 innings with Fresno. San Jose righty Carson Ragsdale struck out eight over five innings, taking a no-decision. Jairo Pomares roped a pair of hits in the win. The series continues tomorrow at 6:50 pm from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Drew Romo (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- LF Trevor Boone (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Zac Veen (2-5, 2B, R)

- 1B Bryant Quijada (2-3, RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (1-4, HR, 4 RBI, R)

- 1B Tyler Wyatt (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- LF Jairo Pomares (2-3, 2B, R, BB)

- RF Carter Williams (1-4, 3B, R, BB)

On Deck:

Saturday, August 7 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Ty Weber (3-2, 2.43) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (2-3, 7.75), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The five-run ninth tied the most runs scored by an opposing team against the Grizzlies (both by the Giants) and the four-run advantage is the largest blown lead by Fresno this season.

