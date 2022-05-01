Big Second Inning Propels Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: An impressive second inning for the Augusta GreenJackets (10-9) led the way to a third win in four tries versus the Delmarva Shorebirds (6-13) with a 6-4 win at SRP Park during the second Braves BUZZFest.

It was the Shorebirds striking first by scoring in the second inning on a three-bagger by Ryan Higgins that plated ï»¿Isaac Bellonyï»¿ to make it 1-0 Delmarva.

That lead would only last for that half inning as the GreenJackets stormed back with a four-run bottom of the second inning as the Augusta bats took off starting with a long double by ï»¿Mahki Backstromï»¿ to left-center field to bring ï»¿Brandol Mezquitaï»¿ all the way home from first base to tie the game. The lead would belong to the GreenJackets one batter later as ï»¿Braulio Vasquezï»¿ homered to left field to give Augusta a 3-1 lead. They weren't done just yet; Brian Klein also added a two-bagger to score Brandon Parker to conclude a four-run frame.

The lead would increase in the fifth inning as Caleb Durbin scored on an RBI single by ï»¿Stephen Paoliniï»¿, and then ï»¿Geraldo Quinteroï»¿ followed him home on a fielder's choice off the bat of Adam Zebroski to make it 6-1 after five.

That was plenty of run support for Augusta's starting pitcher ï»¿Landon Leachï»¿ as he dealt 5.2 innings on the mound and allowed just two runs.

ï»¿Estarlin Rodriguezï»¿ took over for Leach and he held a 6-2 lead in check all the way to the eighth inning when ï»¿Darell Hernaizï»¿ belted a solo-homerun to left field to make it 6-3. Rodriguez would get two outs in the inning until Rob Griswold entered and got the final out on a bouncer right back to him on the mound.

In the ninth, the Shorebirds were in business instantly following a couple of errors that resulted in a run-scoring to make it 6-4. With a pair of runners on and Hernaiz back up at the plate as the go-ahead run, Griswold got him to ground into a game-ending double-play to lock down the victory for the GreenJackets.

The victory guaranteed Augusta at least a split in the 6-game series against the Shorebirds, and in the opening 12-game homestand overall. ï»¿Landon Leachï»¿ earned his first victory in a GreenJacets uniform while Rob Griswold collected his second save of the season. Dan Hammer was the losing pitcher in Friday's contest.

Braulio Vasquez also doubled to go along with his two-run blast in the second inning while ï»¿Stephen Paoliniï»¿ reached three times with an RBI and took his on-base streak to 12 games in the process to highlight some of Friday's notable offensive performances.

Augusta looks to pick up a series victory on Saturday with ï»¿Sam Stricklandï»¿ making his first start of the season versus Moises Chacè for Delmarva. First pitch from SRP Park is at 6:05 pm.

The weekend excitement continues at SRP Park on Saturday with live pregame music from Brett Lundy with $4 White Claws until first pitch and another Fireworks Extravaganza following the game. The homestand concludes with a team photo giveaway for the first 2,000 fans presented by Au- Augusta University Health, Children's Hospital of Georgia, Kona Ice, & Putt-Putt Fun Center. Also, be sure to bring your dog to the park for Bark in the Park on Sunday presented by Hollywood Feed!

The Augusta GreenJackets are the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves playing in the state of the art SRP Park located in North Augusta, SC. 2022 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visitwww.thesrppark.com.

