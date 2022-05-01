RiverDogs Close Two-Week Road Trip with 5-3 Win

May 1, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Carson Williams

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Carson Williams(Charleston RiverDogs)

Fredericksburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs closed out their first road trip of the season with an 8-4 record courtesy of a 5-3 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday evening at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The RiverDogs built a 5-0 lead and held on late as the FredNats made a charge over the final innings.

The RiverDogs jumped out of the gate quickly with Shane Sasaki sparking the offense. The center fielder opened the game with a single and quickly stole second base to advance into scoring position. He scored when Fredericksburg starter Andry Lara unleashed a pair of wild pitches.

The already short-handed RiverDogs also lost shortstop Carson Williams when he was hit in the helmet with a pitch to lead off the third inning. Williams appeared to be petitioning to remain in the game, but was removed out of an abundance of caution. Mason Auer followed with a double to put two in scoring position. An opposite-field single from Bobby Seymour scored both runners and made it 3-0. A wild pitch allowed Seymour to advance 90 feet and Freddvil Chevez's double down the third base line added another run to the lead. Seymour was also responsible for the margin growing to 5-0 when he added a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Fredericksburg had mustered just one hit as the bottom of the seventh inning began. Drew Millas doubled that total with an infield single off the glove of Willy Vasquez at short. Two batters, later, Jeremy De La Rosa put the Nationals on the board by blasting a two-run home run over the right field wall. Reliever Over Galue then walked Samuel Infante before being removed in favor of Kamron Fields. Fields' first pitch sailed to the backstop, allowing Infante to race to second. Steven Williams followed with a sharp single to center that cut the lead to 5-3.

Antonio Jimenez was outstanding on the mound, bouncing back from a tough outing in the same ballpark on Tuesday. The left-hander tossed 4.0 hitless innings with four strikeouts. The only runner he allowed came on a walk in the first inning. Galue was the first man out of the pen, earning the win by tossing 2.2 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits. Kamron Fields worked 1.1 scoreless innings and Kyle Whitten went through the heart of the Nationals lineup to earn his second save.

Seymour paced the RiverDogs attack with two hits and three runs batted in. Chevez added a pair of hits and an RBI of his own.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before opening a six-game homestand against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Logan Workman (1-0, 1.10) will take the ball on the mound for the intitial contest in the series. Fayetteville's starter has yet to be announced. Bring your dog to the game and enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer all night thanks to Twisted Tea. Also, don't forget that the North Charleston Recreation youth baseball game between the Royals and Angels will take place at 5:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com. RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.