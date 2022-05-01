Augusta Secures Series Win Versus Delmarva

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (11-9) concluded the month of April with a dominating effort against the Delmarva Shorebirds (6-14) with an 8-2 win in front of a sellout crowd of 5,000+ at SRP Park.

The Shorebirds scored first for the second consecutive night with a sacrifice fly by Noelberth Romero to score Luis Valdezï»¿, giving Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

But once again, their lead would only last a few minutes. Augusta snatched the lead from them in the bottom half of the inning as Geraldo Quintero score Caleb Durbin on a hit-and-run to score Durbin from second base, tying the game at one. It would not take long for newcomer Rusber Estrada to get his name in the scorebooks as he doubled on the first pitch he saw to bring Stephen Paolini all the way home from first to make it 2-1 Augusta.

Starting pitcher, Sam Strickland would keep the Shorebirds off the board the next three innings to hold a 2-1 lead in place for the GreenJackets, setting them up to take over the game in the middle innings.

Augusta added another run in the fourth inning on another RBI double by Rusber Estrada to up the lead to 3-1. Another run score for the GreenJackets in the fifth inning off the bat of Connor Blair to make it 4-1.

In the sixth inning, Augusta kicked the door down by doubling their lead as the first four batters of the inning all collected hits. Braulio Vasquez and Kadon Morton started the inning with singles. Connor Blair then brought home Vasquez with a double to left-field making it 5-1. Caleb Durbin would copy him by also doubling as he drove one to the corner in left to score both Morton and Blair to move the lead to 7-1. Durbin would conclude the inning by scoring on a throwing error that resulted in interference to jump the margin to 8-1.

Miguel Peña, Juan Mateo, and Benjamin Dum would combine for the final five innings and get Augusta to the finish line as 8-2 victors.

Peña pitched the fifth and sixth inning and allowed just one baserunner to earn the winning decision with Moises Chace taking the loss for Delmarva.

The GreenJackets offense produced five doubles in consecutive games while ï»¿Rusber Estradaï»¿, Caleb Durbin, ï»¿Braulio Vasquezï»¿, ï»¿Kadon Mortonï»¿, and ï»¿Connor Blairï»¿ all had two hits in the game as Augusta out-hit Delmarva 11-5.

