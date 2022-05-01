De La Rosa Goes Deep as FredNats Split with Charleston

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Jeremy De La Rosa had three hits, including a two-run homer, but the Fredericksburg Nationals came up short in the series finale against Charleston 5-3 on Sunday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. These two top teams in the Carolina League split the six-game series.

The RiverDogs scored one in the 1st and three in the 3rd against FredNat starter Andry Lara,who pitched five innings and allowed seven hits, four earned runs, and struck out eight. Lara falls to 0-2 on the season.

Sammy Infante drove in the third run for Fredericksburg in the 7th inning after De La Rosa's two-run blast that scored Drew Millas. Riggs Threadgill and Jose Ferrer had productive scoreless outings out of the bullpen for Fredericksburg, and Peyton Glavine allowed just one run in 1.2 innings of work as well.

The FredNats only managed five hits in the game on offense, with De La Rosa collecting three of them.

The team is off tomorrow and then hits the road to Lynchburg on Tuesday, where they will play the first four games of that series before returning home to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for the final two games of the series next Saturday and Sunday.

