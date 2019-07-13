Big Leads Don't Last in 11 Inning Defeat

Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers could not hold a pair of multi-run leads including a four-run advantage in extra innings as they fell to the Springfield Cardinals, 9-7 in 11 innings on Friday night. Yariel Gonzalez hit a walk-off three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the 11th. It was the only time on the night that the Travs trailed. Both starting pitchers worked six innings. Justin Dunn did not allow a hit until the fifth and allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Tommy Parsons struck out 10 Travs while giving up three runs on five hits and two walks.

Moments That Mattered

* Kyle Lewis and Dom Thompson-Williams hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to stake the Travs to an early three-run lead.

* Springfield tied it on a one out single in the ninth by Rayder Ascanio. Dylan Carlson lined out to right field with the winning run at second to end the inning.

* Lewis threw the potential winning run out at home for the first out in the bottom of the 10th on a base hit to left field.

* Lewis put the Travs up with an RBI double in the top of the 11th. Nick Zammarelli hit a two-run double and Jordan Cowan also had an RBI double later in the inning.

* Three straight hitters reached with two out in the bottom of the 11th. Dylan Carlson was hit by a pitch as the tying run. Lars Nootbaar singled as the winning run and then Yariel Gonzalez hit the game-ending homer.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Kyle Lewis: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* CF Dom Thompson-Williams: 3-5, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* RHP Jack Anderson: 2 IP, H, K

News and Notes

* Lewis homered for the second game in a row and third time in the last five games.

* It was the second straight game that the Travs have led by at least three and then lost.

Up Next

Game three of the series is Saturday night at 6:10. Left-hander Ricardo Sanchez (5-5, 3.75) makes the start against lefty Evan Kruczynski (2-4, 6.99). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

