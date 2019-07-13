Riders Can't Dig out of Early Hole Saturday Night
July 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Riders fell 9-0 to Amarillo Saturday night before a crowd of 8,599 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
SYNOPSIS
* After Amarillo built a 7-0 lead in the fourth, reliever James Jones worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings to contain further damage. That ran his streak to 14 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run.
* Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Hunter Pence each recorded a hit as part of their rehab assignments with the Riders.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1-for-3 (rehab)
* Hunter Pence: 1-for-4 (rehab)
* James Jones: 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Outfielder Preston Beck pitched the ninth inning for the Riders.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Amarillo, Sunday, 6:05 pm
RHP Ronald Herrera (1-2, 7.99) vs. RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-4, 5.11)
TV: Fox Sports SW, MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
