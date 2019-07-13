Riders Can't Dig out of Early Hole Saturday Night

FRISCO, Texas - The Riders fell 9-0 to Amarillo Saturday night before a crowd of 8,599 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

SYNOPSIS

* After Amarillo built a 7-0 lead in the fourth, reliever James Jones worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings to contain further damage. That ran his streak to 14 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

* Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Hunter Pence each recorded a hit as part of their rehab assignments with the Riders.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1-for-3 (rehab)

* Hunter Pence: 1-for-4 (rehab)

* James Jones: 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Outfielder Preston Beck pitched the ninth inning for the Riders.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Amarillo, Sunday, 6:05 pm

RHP Ronald Herrera (1-2, 7.99) vs. RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-4, 5.11)

TV: Fox Sports SW, MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

