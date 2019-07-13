Naturals Unable to Answer Drillers Runs in Defeat

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Northwest Arkansas scored a run in the first but were unable to answer five straight runs by Tulsa as the Naturals (41-49/10-12) were defeated by the Drillers (49-43/12-11) by a 5-1 final on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,319. Northwest Arkansas will look salvage a split with their North Division rivals in the finale on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed an early lead with a run in the first as D.J. Burt and Khalil Lee got things started with back-to-back one-out singles. Then with two outs in the frame, Emmanuel Rivera came through with a RBI single for the early 1-0 advantage.

The early lead would not last though as Tulsa took over on offense from there on out. Cody Thomas began the Drillers surge and tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run, his 15th of the season, in the second. Tulsa would add two more runs in the third on a two out, two-run double by Christian Santana to put them up 3-1. The Drillers would plate another run in the sixth on a two-out double by Carlos Rincon and their final tally in the seventh on a solo home run by Jared Walker to cap the scoring.

Tulsa out-hit Northwest Arkansas by a 10-to-6 margin in the game. Lee continued his productive series at the plate with his second multi-hit game in the last three nights while Rivera drove in the lone Naturals' run with his RBI single in the first inning.

Conner Greene (L, 3-7) was solid in defeat for Northwest Arkansas as the right-hander gave up three runs on six hits through his 5.0 innings of work. Left-hander J.C. Cloney followed Greene and gave up two runs on four hits over the final 4.0 frames.

Edwin Uceta (W, 1-2) picked up his first Double-A win for Tulsa on Saturday night and was impressive during his outing. The 21 year-old right-hander gave up a run on five hits and struck out nine through 6.0 innings of work. After Uceta departed, the bullpen combination of Nolan Long and Andre Scrubb came in and fired 3.0 scoreless innings to go along with five strikeouts.

