Big Innings, Longball Sink Ports on Friday Night

Stockton, CA - The Visalia Rawhide hit three home runs and scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined as the Ports dropped their seventh straight with a 13-3 loss on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Rawhide (7-6) took the lead right away with a three-run top of the first inning against Stockton starter Yehizon Sanchez. Juan Corniel led off with an infield single and after stealing second base, scored on a double to left center by Brett Johnson to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead two batters into the game. Back-to-back singles by Christian Cerda and Andrew Pintar scored another run to make it 2-0 and an infield single by Ronny Polanco scored Cerda to give the Rawhide a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

The Ports (2-11) got two back in the bottom of the inning. Manny Piña, in his first at bat on a rehab assignment, followed a Clark Elliott leadoff walk with a two-run homer to right field to cut the Visalia lead to 3-2.

Using the longball, however, the Rawhide extended their lead with a five-run fourth inning. After a leadoff single, Sergio Gutierrez launched a two-run homer onto the berm in right field to make it 5-2. With two outs, Johnson hit a broken-bat single to left field and moved up to second when Cerda was hit by a pitch. Andrew Pintar then blew the game open with a three-run homer to right field to give the Rawhide an 8-2 advantage.

After a Brennan Milone solo home run in the bottom of the fourth got the Ports to within five runs at 8-3, the Rawhide put the game away with four runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to make it 13-3.

The Ports managed just one hit the rest of the way en route to their seventh straight defeat.

Visalia reliever Billy Corcoran (2-0) got the win allowing just one hit over 2.2 shutout innings with four strikeouts. Sanchez (0-3) took the loss for Stockton surrendering eight runs on 10 hits over four innings with two strikeouts.

The Ports will look to bounce back on Asparagus Night on Saturday at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. The Ports will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game with fireworks following first pitch as well. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

