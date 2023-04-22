Rawhide Score a Season-High 13 Runs
April 22, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release
STOCKTON, CA - Rawhide defeat the Stockton Ports 13-5 to extend their win streak to five games. The 13 runs is a season high for the Rawhide.
The Rawhide bats stayed hot with three home runs. Sergio Gutierrez hit his third of the season in the second inning. Andrew Pintar hit his first career home run in the fourth inning and Alvin Guzman hit his second in as many games. Every Rawhide batter in the line-up except Gavin Conticello and Danyer Sanabria.
Visalia only used three pitchers in the contest. Jose Cabrera started his third game of the season, pitching 4.1 innings. Billy Corcoran earned his second win of the year after throwing 2.2 scoreless innings for the Rawhide. Yaifer Perdomo also threw two scoreless innings of relief.
Rawhide now lead the series 4-0 and look to continue the win streak tomorrow at 7:05 P.M.
