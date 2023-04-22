Four-Run First Frazzles Rancho Cucamonga in 6-5 Fresno Triumph

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (8-5) survived the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (7-6) 6-5 Friday night from LoanMart Field.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring in the first inning with a four-run outburst, including a two-run homer by Ryan Ritter. The Kentucky product has gone deep in back-to-back games, both in the first inning. In the bottom of the frame, the Quakes answered back with a sacrifice fly by Chris Newell to score Jose Izarra.

The game settled down until the fourth inning when the Quakes scored again on a Kyle Nevin RBI single. In the top of the sixth, the Grizzlies regained their four-run lead thanks to an Andy Perez RBI single. The Quakes fought back with a pair of wallops from Chris Newell (2-run) and Thayron Liranzo (solo), but it was too big of a deficit.

Fresno righty Jordy Vargas (1-0) earned the win after a career-high six innings of work. He struck out eight, one shy of a personal-best. Jerming Rosario (0-1) suffered the loss and Zach Agnos secured his third save.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Ryan Ritter (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, SB)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, RBI, R, BB)

- LF Jake Snider (1-4, 2 R, HBP, SB)

- RHP Jordy Vargas (6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- CF Chris Newell (2-3, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- 2B Jose Izarra (2-4, 2B, 2 R)

- C Thayron Liranzo (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies are 6-0 when scoring first this season.

Ryan Ritter (eight) and Jake Snider (nine) both extended their hit streaks in the win.

