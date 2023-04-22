Giants Fall 9-1, Win Streak Ends At Four

The San Jose Giants saw their winning streak snapped at four games with a 9-1 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. Inland Empire knocked out eight hits in the contest and also took advantage of six walks and seven hit batters to cruise to the victory. Despite the loss, the Giants (8-5) have still won three out of the first four games in the series.

Thomas Gavello (1-for-2, HR, RBI) smacked a solo home run while Diego Velasquez (2-for-4, 2B) added two hits to lead San Jose offensively in defeat.

The Sixers jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a single run in the top of the first against Giants starter Will Kempner as Nelson Rada led off the game with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly. San Jose though would tie the game in the bottom of the second when Gavello began the frame with a towering solo home run to right. The round-tripper was Gavello's first of the season.

Meanwhile, Kempner fired back-to-back scoreless innings in the second and third before recording two more outs in the top of the fourth. The right-hander was removed from the game with runners at first and second when reliever Julio Rodriguez entered from the bullpen and promptly plunked three straight Inland Empire batters. The second and third HBP's of the sequence came with the bases loaded to force home a pair of runs giving the 66ers a 3-1 lead. Matt Coutney then produced an RBI single to make it 4-1.

Inland Empire broke the game open with a four-run top of the sixth despite managing only one hit in the inning. Two more hit batters with Miguel Mora on the mound and a walk loaded the bases with none out. Coutney then drove in two runs with a double before a Jadiel Sanchez sacrifice fly stretched the lead to 7-1. Later, a Mora wild pitch allowed Coutney to come across with the fourth and final run of the inning.

The 66ers completed the scoring in the top of the eighth when Coutney led off with a double - his third of the night - before Sanchez singled to put runners on the corners. Denzer Guzman then grounded into a double play which scored Coutney for a 9-1 margin.

Inland Empire starter Caden Dana earned the win after tossing five strong innings with only one run and three hits allowed. Dana, who owns a 1.20 ERA through three starts this season, walked one and struck out five.

Kempner (0-2) was saddled with the loss after yielding three runs (all earned) on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six. The two teams combined for nine hit batters in the game. Andrew Kachel (0-for-4) saw his hitting streak snapped at eight games for the Giants.

Thomas Gavello hit his first home run of the season for the Giants in Friday's 9-1 loss The Giants and 66ers continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 5:00 PM. Gerelmi Maldonado is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

