Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Rancho Cucamonga

The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from LoanMart Field. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Quakes LHP Luis Valdez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

FIRST TRIP TO RANCHO: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at LoanMart Field. This is the first of two 2023 series between the clubs and the second meeting ever at Rancho Cucamonga. The Grizzlies are 3-7 all-time at LoanMart Field. The Quakes started playing in Rancho Cucamonga in 1993 after relocating from San Bernardino. The team moved into the "Epicenter" on April 1, 1993. The Quakes played their first game at the stadium on April 8 against the High Desert Mavericks, winning 7-3. The Quakes continued to play their home games at the stadium, now renamed LoanMart Field. After being an affiliate of the San Diego Padres for the first eight years in Rancho Cucamonga, the team swapped affiliations with the Lake Elsinore Storm, beginning in the 2001 season. For the next 10 seasons, the Quakes were affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels. After that season, the Quakes once again changed affiliations, joining the Dodgers' system. They have been associated with the Dodgers since 2011, where many Dodgers stars go to rehab.

FRIDAY FUN FOR FRESNO: The Grizzlies evened the series at two games apiece after beating the Quakes 6-5 Friday night. Fresno scored four runs in the first highlighted by a Ryan Ritter two-run homer. Ritter has gone deep in back-to-back games, both as the second batter of the game in the first inning. Andy Perez picked up one RBI on two hits and the Grizzlies pitching staff kept the Quakes from making any comeback.

CLOSE LOSSES: All five of the Grizzlies losses this season have been by one or two runs, 5-4 (3x), 7-6 and 2-0. The Grizzlies have left runners in scoring position in their last at-bats in the four one-run losses. Overall, Fresno is 3-5 in one or two-run games on the young season.

LET'S GO STREAKING: Currently, two Grizzlies batters have a hit streak of eight games or more. Ryan Ritter has an eight-game hit streak after starting the season 0-for-14. Ritter is 10-for-31 (.323) with three homers, two doubles, nine RBI, five runs and six walks in that span. Jake Snider has hit safely in every game he has batted in (nine). Snider is 14-for-33 (.424) with three doubles, six RBI, eight runs and seven walks in the streak.

STAINE STARTS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #29 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

QUAKES GO WITH VALDEZ: Tonight, the Quakes counter Connor Staine with lefty Luis Valdez. The 19-year-old was signed as an international free agent by the Dodgers in 2019 out of Mexico. This is Valdez's second start of the season, where he has no record or ERA. Over 2.2 innings, he has struck out 5 batters (1.13 WHIP).

SENSATIONAL STARTERS: In the series against the Quakes, the Grizzlies rotation (4 starters) has tossed 23 innings of six-run ball (2.35 ERA). They have allowed a combined 15 hits and seven walks while fanning 26. In two of those games, the starters have enjoyed a quality start (6+ IP, 3 or less ER).

BLAKE ADAMS AMAZES: Wednesday night, Grizzlies starter Blake Adams hurled six scoreless innings in his second start of the season. The righty allowed his first hit with two outs in the sixth and struck out 10 in the process.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (5-2), Black & Gold (0-1), Gray (2-1), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 23, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD - 2:00 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-1, 10.57) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jared Karros (0-0, 4.05)

APRIL 25, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 11:05 AM PT

San Jose TBD vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (0-1, 4.50)

APRIL 26, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose TBD vs. Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 1.64)

APRIL 27, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose TBD vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (1-0, 2.25)

Upcoming promotions:

4/25 (Tuesday, April 25th) *DAY GAME- Making The Grade Day (Over 7,000 Kids in the Ballpark for a fun filled day of learning!)* and 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 11:05am

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Making the Grade - Schools around the Central Valley are rewarded for their hardwork in the classroom. Kids, teachers and administrators get to learn how to eat healthy and stay active through fun skits, videos and more during the game. Kids, teachers and administrators were given free tickets and lunches courtesy of the Fresno Grizzlies and their amazing Corporate Partners

4/26 (Wednesday, April 26th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/27 (Thursday, April 27th) Tioga Thursday's

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/28 (Friday, April 28th) - Halfway to Halloween Night & Friday Night Fireworks, with Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) & Community Outreach Night,

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino! Special Appearance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Special Guest Appearances by Tyler's Amazing balancing Act!

Promotion: Halfway to Halloween Night - Trick or Treating on Concourse, kids under 12 who dress up get in FREE!

Promotion: Community Outreach Night & Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans), presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/29 (Saturday, April 29th) - CFN Night, Presented by Van-G Logistics and Spirit Radio!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Special Guest Appearances by Tyler's Amazing balancing Act!

Promotion: Special Pregame Concert by Christian Rap Star Tedashii! Concert will be held at Tulare Plaza (behind our main gate on Tulare Street) and will start right at 5:00pm.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

4/30 (Sunday, April 30th) - Pro Wrestling Night & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Pro Wrestling Night with Special Guest Appearance by Eric Bischoff! To purchase podcast tickets: https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets/special-tickets.

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses & More!

