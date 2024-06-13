Big Innings Fell Spikes in Loss to Scrappers on Wednesday Night

NILES, Ohio - Samuel Benjamin doubled twice for the State College Spikes to extend his hitting streak to an MLB Draft League-best eight games, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers collected an array of crooked numbers to drive a 16-3 win on Wednesday night at Eastwood Field.

Benjamin, a Houston Christian product from Katy, Texas, raised his batting average to a league-leading .485 for the Spikes (5-3), while his 16 hits and 11 runs batted in top the MLB Draft League as well. In addition, Benjamin's is still one of just two players this season, along with Trenton's Landon Frei, to homer twice in the first eight games.

Five runs in the first and three more in the third for the Scrappers (5-3) signaled a big night for the home club. Mahoning Valley scored each of their first seven turns at the plate, led by Josh Stevenson's 5-for-5 game and Garret Pike's seven runs batted in, capped by Pike's grand slam in the sixth inning.

Starter Tanner Wiggins (0-1) was charged with nine runs, but only four earned, over 2 2/3 innigns while striking out three batters in the loss. Mahoning Valley right-hander Joe Glassey (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of one-run ball in which he gave up one run on two hits and struck out two.

Glassey came on in relief of Scrappers starter Jaden Agassi, who is the son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. The younger Agassi allowed just one run despite two hits and five walks against him over four innings and struck out three batters.

Thursday, the Spikes complete the first half of their six-game road trip with the third and final game of their set with the Scrappers at Eastwood Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with right-hander Jaxon Dalena (0-0), a Shippensburg product hailing from the Montoursville, Pa. area, getting the ball for State College.

After the series in Mahoning Valley concludes on Thursday, the Spikes will travel to West Virginia for the back half of their six-game road trip with a trio of games against the Black Bears this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Spikes come back home on Tuesday, June 18 for a two-game mini-series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Fans can enjoy the return of Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends on the 18th, with half-price Walking Tacos available at the relocated Salsa stand, now available next to the Kids Zone on the third-base side of the concourse.

Wednesday the 19th is the debut of the new Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, with half-price Country Store Brand hot dogs available all game long throughout the ballpark and half-price servings of wine available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For tickets to those two games, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Eastwood Field starting at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

