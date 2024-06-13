Top Japanese Prospect Rintaro Sasaki to Make Home Debut Friday, June 14th

June 13, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Your Trenton Thunder, Presented by NJM Insurance Group, are proud to announce the signing of number one Japanese prospect Rintaro Sasaki. Fans and media can see Sasaki in action at home for the first time on Friday, June 14th at 7:00 as the Thunder open a three-game series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. After a homestand that saw more than 40,000 fans at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, an increase in attendance could be in the cards when they return home for five games.

In his United States debut, Rintaro lived up to the hype hitting a two-run homerun in his second at-bat in the Draft League which gave the Thunder a 3-1 lead. Sasaki finished his debut outing going 2-5 with three RBIs in an 11-1 victory over the Frederick Keys Tuesday night.

The Stanford commit, who is used to hitting baseballs on to the Cardinal Football practice field, could see his fair share of them landing in the Delaware River, past the right field wall at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Sasaki's impact on the team was immediate, as he helped the Thunder snap a five-game losing skid to start the season. He fit right in with his new teammates, receiving the "silent treatment" following his first homerun. Fellow Thunder teammates were in awe after his first hitting session during pre-game, seeing Rintaro blast multiple balls off of the Frederick scoreboard.

The Thunder wrap up their series with the Frederick Keys Thursday Morning at 11am before returning home Friday for Sasaki's debut at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Friday, June 14th at 7:00 against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for Breast Cancer Awareness Night Presented by Machestic Dragons and Pork Roll Friday!

