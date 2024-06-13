Keys Get Shutout in Series Finale against Thunder

June 13, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the series finale to the Trenton Thunder Thursday afternoon by a score of 7-0, in the first weekday day game of the season for the Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys finished with just one hit on offense despite several tough at-bats, but it was the Thunder who scored one run in the first and never looked back en route to the victory on the road in Frederick.

The Thunder plated home the game's first run on an RBI double from Ryland Zaborowski, making it a 1-0 lead heading into the second, after the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the inning.

Trenton plated home three more runs on two RBI base hits and an RBI groundout, giving the visitors a 4-0 lead through two innings, with the Keys looking to even it up early on at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless third and fourth inning on both sides, the Thunder scored their fifth run on an RBI single, but Trevor Long (Arizona) finished the inning strong with a strikeout, keeping it at just a 5-0 game halfway through the contest.

After a scoreless bottom of the fifth, an RBI double from Zaborowski made it a 6-0 game in favor of the visitors, with Trenton now having scored runs in back-to-back frames to push their lead to six heading into the seventh.

Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) and Brayden Kurtz (George Washington) recorded two scoreless innings of relief in the seventh and eighth innings of the game to keep the Keys in it down the stretch, but an error brought home a seventh run in the top of the ninth for the Thunder, making it a 7-0 game entering the bottom of the ninth.

Despite the Keys getting their first hit of the game on a leadoff single from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) in the bottom of the ninth, Trenton held on for the shutout in Frederick, winning the series finale by a score of 7-0.

The Keys continue their six-game homestand Friday night against the Williamsport Crosscutters with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

It will be the first game in which Postgame Fireworks will be held presented by Premiere Dental Arts. Additionally, magnet schedules will be available presented by United Service Specialists.

