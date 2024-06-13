Crosscutters Take Down Black Bears

June 13, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Cole Russo belted his second home run of the season, as the Cutters plated eight runs in their series clinching Alex win over the Black Bears on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Russo finished the night 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and four runs driven in. He now leads the Cutters with 11 RBI on the season. His two home runs are also good for the clubhouse lead.

Josh Lopez finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and three runs driven in. Lopez has 9 RBI on the season, tied for 2nd most on the Cutters.

Riley Nelson finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Lawson Knight recorded a 2-for-4 night as four Cutters finished with multi-hits games.

Kyle LaCalameto earned his first win, striking out a season-high eight batters. He surrendered four runs over six innings.

Alex Clemons struck out three over two scoreless frames and Michael Ciminiello picked up a punch out over a scoreless frame of relief to help bring home the win for Williamsport.

WP: Kyle LaCalameto (1-0) LP: Christian Womble (0-1) SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 7-2 (1st Half)

Next Game: Friday, June 14th at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 20th, vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Thirsty Thursday, Thank You Thursday, Milton/Watsontown Night

