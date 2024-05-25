Big Inning for 66ers Bites Ports Again in 8-4 Loss

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A five-run second inning for the 66ers was too much for the Ports to overcome on Friday night, as Stockton fell 8-4 to Inland Empire, tying the series at two games apiece.

The 66ers led 1-0 after a leadoff triple and a sac fly in the first inning, before they sent 10 batters to the plate in the second. A single, a double, an error, and a walk started the unfortunate second frame to make it a 2-0 game. Then a pair of two-RBI base hits completed the five-running inning, and the Ports were down 6-0 going into the third.

Stockton would get one run back in the third inning on a sac fly from Casey Yamauchi to score Robert Puason, and Puason would single to center in the fourth to score Ryan Lasko to make it a 6-2 contest. Starter Jose Dicochea would settle in after the rough second inning to pitch a 1-2-3 third and fourth.

The Ports would chase starter Andre Sanchez when he hit Yamauchi and walked Cole Conn and TJ Schofield-Sam to load the bases in the fifth. But they could only muster an RBI groundout from Luke Mann against reliever Jenrry Gonzalez, as the next two batters struck out and popped out with the Ports down 6-3

Johan Macias drove a ball over Lasko in center that turned into a two-run, inside-the-park home run for his first-round tripper of the season, and the 66ers went back up 8-3 before the Ports got a run on an RBI ground out in the eighth.

Game five on Saturday is scheduled for another 6:35 first pitch, with right hander Barrett Kent (1-5, 5.25 ERA) starting for Inland Empire, against 19-year-old Steven Echavarria (0-1, 10.13) on the mound for the Ports.

