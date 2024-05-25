San Jose Giants Stomp Storm, Take Series Victory

Despite the fun that filled the stadium as Storm Fans once again came to the park energized and full of spirit, the Lake Elsinore Storm were stomped by the San Jose Giants in Game Five of the homestand.

Starting pitcher, Isaiah Lowe was on the mound today a typically a good sign for Lake Elsinore. After his six innings of one run baseball in Visalia last week his ERA dropped to 2.78 on the season and 1.98 in May. Unfortunately, today's game quickly went sideways. He struck out three batters in the first inning but a single and a double brought in the first run of the game in the second. It was the third inning that put the game out of reach.

Six Giants would get on base, Lowe would have a bases-loaded balk and a wild pitch that scored runs, this would get him chased from the game. He would go just 2.2 innings and allow five runs. It did not get better from here. The Giants would combine for 14 hits, six for extra bases, eight walks, and 12 total runs.

The Storm's lone encouraging frame came in the seventh when they were already trailing by 11 runs. They would score three, one on a wild pitch and two more on a Romeo Sanabria single.

The Storm will attempt to salvage the homestand tomorrow afternoon for a Sunday afternoon at the ballpark before returning for six more games at home next week against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

