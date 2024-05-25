Skid Hits Seven for Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes' losing streak reached seven on Saturday night, as they dropped an 8-5 decision to the Modesto Nuts at LoanMart Field.

Despite tying the game on three occasions, the Quakes saw the Nuts score three times in the seventh against Christian Ruebeck (1-2) to hand Rancho a seventh straight defeat.

The Quakes rallied from three different deficits, but never led in Saturday's game, as they were held to just five hits offensively.

Modesto reliever Jack White (4-2) fired three perfect innings, striking out six, while Jesse Wainscott tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his third save.

The Quakes (22-20) are expected to receive Bobby Miller of the Dodgers on rehab on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at 2pm. Modesto, looking for a six-game sweep, will go with Elijah Dale (2-1). Kids will "Run the Bases" after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

