Late Harvest By The Fresno Growers Comes Up Short, 6-3 To Visalia

May 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Growers (24-18) were uprooted by the Visalia Rawhide (17-25) 6-3 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno fell to 24-4 at home and 45-13 all-time against the Rawhide. The Growers have still won 23 of their last 29 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. Fresno dropped to 0-4 on Friday home games and have split the first four contests of the series versus Visalia.

The Rawhide grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth after Junior Franco raced home on a groundout by Ruben Santana. Franco doubled prior to scoring the run. In the top of the sixth, Visalia recorded four runs on five hits. Franco laced a triple to center, adding Jansel Luis. Then, Santana tallied Franco with a single to center. Next, Druw Jones roped a double to left, yielding Santana. Finally, Anderdson Rojas spanked a single to right, logging Jones.

The Growers planted two runs in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the deficit to three. Felix Tena whacked a single to center, notching GJ Hill and Braylen Wimmer. The Rawhide extended the lead back to four in the top of the ninth when Angel Ortiz plated Rojas with a groundout. In the bottom of the ninth, Fresno tried to harvest a comeback win. A Ben McCabe single, Hill free pass and wild pitch put two runners into scoring position. Then, Aidan Longwell ripped a single to left, inching home McCabe. With runners at the corners and two outs, Wimmer hit into a force out, concluding the contest. Wimmer was the tying run at the dish.

Visalia starter Denny Larrondo (1-1) earned the triumph after five and one-third innings of work. Larrondo allowed a pair of unearned runs on three hits and two walks while fanning six. Teofilo Mendez punched out two batters to stop the sixth inning bleeding. Hayden Durke struck out five batters over two clean frames, picking up his fourth hold of the year. Yordin Chalas wrapped up the ninth for the Rawhide. Fresno righty Jack Mahoney (2-4) was tagged with the defeat after six innings of five-run ball. Mahoney did not issue a walk and whiffed three batters, which all ended the frame. Stu Flesland III was disgustingly good out of the bullpen, catching two batters looking for strikeouts. Flesland III dazzled for three innings, the most by a Fresno reliever in a game this season. Fresno continues their six-game series against Visalia tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies/Growers (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Stu Flesland III (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

- RF Felix Tena (1-4, 2 RBI)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-5, RBI)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- LF Junior Franco (2-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB)

- RHP Hayden Durke (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- RHP Denny Larrondo (5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

On Deck:

Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 6:50 pm PT Visalia Rawhide at Fresno Grizzlies

Visalia LHP Wilkin Paredes (0-1, 6.75) vs. Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (3-1, 4.83)

On That Fres-Note:

Fresno's lineup struck out 15 times, the most by their offense this season. Fresno's staff punched out five batters, tying their lowest amount of strikeouts this year.

