Big Inning Dooms Patriots in 5-3 Loss

Lancaster, Pennsylvania - A four-run sixth inning led the way in a 5-3 win for the Lancaster Barnstormers (4-8, 28-54) over the Somerset Patriots (5-7, 47-35) Wednesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The first third of the ballgame was highlighted by pitching. Both starters (Thomas Dorminy for the Patriots, Jonathan Albaladejo for the Barnstormers) tossed three perfect innings to begin the night.

That changed in the fourth. Alfredo Rodriguez drew a one-out walk in the top of the fourth one batter before Will Kengor (10) lifted a two-run home run to give the Patriots the lead.

Lancaster got their first baserunner in the fourth and got on the board in the fifth on a K.C. Hobson (14) solo home run to right field.

The Barnstormers took the lead the next inning. Dorminy walked the first two batters before Joe Terdoslavich tied up the game on an RBI single to left. After Dorminy was taken out, Destin Hood lined a two-run double to right-center field, giving Lancaster their first lead of the night. An Anderson De La Rosa RBI single later in the inning topped off the scoring and put the 'Stormers ahead 5-2.

The lead held until a Jimmy Paredes RBI single in the top of the ninth trimmed the Patriots deficit to two, but that would be it for the scoring.

Albaladejo (W, 2-6) earned the win after he scattered two runs over seven innings. Dorminy (L, 5-5) allowed four runs over 5.0+ innings with eight strikeouts to take the loss. Cody Eppley (S, 14) got the save after allowing a run in the ninth.

The Patriots and Barnstormers conclude their three-game series Thursday night. First pitch at Clipper Magazine Stadium is set for 7:00 pm.

