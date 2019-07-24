Ducks Drop Game One of Twin Bill to Bees

July 24, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the New Britain Bees 3-1 in seven innings on Wednesday morning during game one of a day/night doubleheader at Bethpage Ballpark.

Both sides exchanged zeroes until the top of the fourth inning when Bijan Rademacher launched a solo home run to right field off Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro. It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when two singles and a wild pitch scored Ezequiel Carrera from third, tying the game at one.

New Britain went back in front in the seventh, as a run-scoring bunt by Rando Moreno and an RBI single by Tyler Clark gave the visitors a 3-1 lead. Long Island put the tying runs on base in the bottom of the frame but could not pull even.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Mazzaro tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four. David Roseboom pitched four scoreless innings for the Bees, giving up two hits and a walk with one strikeout. Jose Rosario (3-1) collected the win despite giving up a run on two hits and a walk in one inning. Rob Rogers (1-1) suffered the loss, yielding two runs on three hits in two innings of relief. Jim Fuller picked up his 10th save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning.

Ramon Cabrera led the Flock with a pair of hits.

The Ducks and Bees will continue their day/night doubleheader later this evening. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the nightcap, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, which will light the sky over the center field wall, presented by Long Island Community Hospital. It's also a Weekend Wednesday at the ballpark! All fans will be invited to enjoy the normally-exclusive Duck Club restaurant and bar on the club level behind home plate. The Duck Club will feature half-price wings and half-price domestic Bud Lights throughout the game. In addition, those visiting the concession stands on the main concourse will be able to take advantage of both food and drink specials.

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

