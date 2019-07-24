A Vaughn Bomb Walks-Off Rockers

July 24, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - After splitting the first two games of the series with the High Point Rockers, Southern Maryland looked to pick up another series win in the second half. Although the Blue Crabs trailed for most of the game, Cory Vaughn launched a two-run, walk-off homer to give the good guys a 2-1 victory.

The Rockers sent Chris Pennell to the mound for his first career Atlantic League start. Pennell had a terrific debut for the Rockers, pitching six innings, allowing no runs on just three hits.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Rockers' offense clicked. Myles Schroder launched a high fly ball off the mini monster in left field. With two outs, Giovanny Alfonzo reached on a fielding error by Edwin Garcia, advancing Schroder to third. The next batter, Frank Nigro, chopped a ground ball through the hole on the right side, scoring Schroder and putting High Point on top 1-0.

Both pitching staffs were terrific throughout the contest. After Michael Kelly pitched six innings for Southern Maryland allowing an unearned run, the Blue Crabs turned to Dusten Knight. In his Atlantic League debut, Knight tossed a scoreless seventh inning. John Hayes (W, 1-3) pitched the eighth and ninth innings, surrendering just one hit while striking out two.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ryan Kelly entered the game for the Rockers. Joe Benson walked and later advanced to second base on a wild pitch. With Benson just 180 feet away, Cory Vaughn launched a two-run home run to left-center field, giving the Blue Crabs a 2-1 victory. This win gives Southern Maryland the series win over the Rockers and brings the Blue Crabs within a half-game of the York Revolution for the division lead.

The Blue Crabs will return home on Friday August 2nd for the series opener of a three game set with the Somerset Patriots, and a 6:35 p.m first pitch.

Catch all Blue Crabs home games on the Blue Crabs Broadcast Network, live streamed on YouTube (@SOMDBlueCrabs) Facebook (@SOMDBlueCrabs) and Twitter (@BlueCrabs).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.