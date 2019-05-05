Big Eighth from Barnstormers Batters Blue Crabs, 'Stormers Seek Series Sweep Tomorrow

The Lancaster Barnstormers, fresh off a 4-1 win last night as they spoiled the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' home opener, looked to get on a road winning streak on a partly cloudy, 72 degree Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Both Blue Crabs' starting pitcher Pat Dean and Barnstormers' starter Kyle Davies scattered a few base runners over their first two innings, before both of their teams put a run on the board in their respective halves of the third inning- A 1-1 tie through the first third of the ballgame was a sign of things to come on a night that wound up being filled with a lot of light rain. The pitcher's duel raged on in the middle innings, with the Barnstormers unable to get to Dean- A Blue Crabs run in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the home team the 2-1 lead they held through six innings. A big, mistake-filled top of the eighth inning saw the Barnstormers score six runs off the Blue Crabs bullpen, and while the Blue Crabs pushed two of their own across home plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, it wasn't enough as the Barnstormers won in Maryland for the second night in a row, 7-4, in front of a crowd of 2,693. John Anderson (2-0) took the win for the Barnstormers, El'Hajj Muhammad (0-1) took the loss for the Blue Crabs, and there was no save in a 3:05 game.

STARTING PITCHING REPORT:

Kyle Davies started for the Barnstormers, and despite pitching very well in a pitcher's duel, was going to come up on the short end of the stick before a big top of the eighth inning pushed his team to victory. Davies allowed eight hits in total, seven of which were singles, none of which were necessarily hit very hard, but they were spread all over the field. The first run he allowed in the third inning was manufactured courtesy of an error, a sacrifice bunt, and a single. The second was given up due to a leadoff single in the fifth inning that was advanced into scoring position courtesy of another sacrifice, then driven in by a double. Davies wound up throwing a nice, even number of pitches (90) while walking one and striking out three while he avoided a very hard luck loss.

Davies' line for the night: 6 innings pitched, allowing 2 runs (1 was earned) on 8 hits with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

Pat Dean started for the Blue Crabs, and his line was as follows: 6 innings pitched, allowing 1 run (it was unearned) on 6 hits with 1 walk and 8 strikeouts.

BULLPEN REPORT:

John Anderson and Andury Acevedo pitched in relief of Davies. Anderson came in to the game in the seventh with his team down by a score of 2-1, and after firing a 1-2-3 inning he would come back into the contest with a five run lead courtesy of a big six-run eighth inning from the 'Stormers offense- Another 1-2-3 inning followed while Anderson added another strikeout to his total, and he left the game in line for his second win of the season. Acevedo didn't have the clean inning he was hoping for, giving up two runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout, but with a five run lead, two runs didn't hurt as the Barnstormers won their second game in a row to get to 4-5, just one win away from .500.

The Barnstormers' bullpen combined for: 3 innings pitched, allowing 2 runs (both were unearned) on 2 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

AT THE PLATE:

Top 3: Caleb Gindl singled, Darian Sandford scored.

Top 8: K.C. Hobson singled, Dan Gamache scored, Gindl advanced to third base, Josh Bell advanced to second base.

Top 8: Zach Shank walked, Gindl scored, Bell advanced to third base, Hobson advanced to second base.

Top 8: Anderson De La Rosa reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Bell and Hobson scored, Shank advanced to third base, De La Rosa advanced to second base.

Top 8: Sandford singled, Shank scored, De La Rosa advanced to third base, Devon Torrence advanced to second base.

Top 8: Gamache sacrifice fly, De La Rosa scored, Torrence remained at second base, Sandford remained at first base.

The Barnstormers scored: 7 runs on 10 hits with 5 walks and 12 strikeouts, leaving 9 runners on base.

UP NEXT:

The Barnstormers (4-5) conclude their first road trip of the season tomorrow afternoon at 2:05pm with the series finale against the Blue Crabs (3-6). Left-hander Buddy Baumann (1-0) gets the start for the Barnstormers, while right-hander John Richy (0-1) goes for the Blue Crabs. To listen to the game, tune in to the Lancaster Barnstormers' YouTube Channel at 1:50pm for the Gochnauer's Home Appliance Center Dugout Report.

