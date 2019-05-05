Revolution Claim Rain-Shortened Series Finale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 9-0 in the rain-shortened finale of a three-game series on Sunday evening at Bethpage Ballpark.

The Revolution plated four runs in the first inning off Ducks starter Jake Fisher on a solo home run to left field by Alexi Casilla, a two-run single by Welington Dotel and an RBI double by Henry Castillo. It stayed that way until the fifth inning when a two-out, two-run double by Castillo extended the lead to six. Three more runs in the sixth for York rounded out the scoring before the skies opened in the top of the seventh.

Troy Terzi (1-0) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out eight. Fisher (1-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk in one and one-third innings.

Ivan De Jesus Jr. led the Ducks offensively with a hit and two walks. Steve Lombardozzi added a single and a walk.

The Ducks continue their opening homestand of the season on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's the first Teal Tuesday of the season. During the game, Ducks players and coaches will sport brand new teal-colored 20th Anniversary Season jerseys and caps on the field. In addition, select 20th Anniversary merchandise will be available at discounted prices in the Waddle In Shop during the game. Left-hander Bennett Parry (1-0, 3.27) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (1-1, 1.59).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

