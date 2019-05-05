Revs Silenced After Quick Start on the Island

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution saw its modest two-game winning streak halted on Saturday night in an 8-1 loss to the Long Island Ducks in front of 4,439 fans at Bethpage Ballpark. The two teams will play the rubber match in the series on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. as the originally scheduled start time was pushed back due to anticipated rain throughout the day in the New York area.

Things got off to a quick start in York's favor as J.P. Sportman led off the game with a triple off the base of the wall in left-center and scored on an RBI single to right by Alexi Casilla for a 1-0 lead two batters into the contest.

The Ducks answered in the bottom of the first on an RBI double to right by Lew Ford, but Revs starter Dustin Richardson retired the final eight batters he faced in his three innings of work.

The York defense kept the game tied in the fourth as Casilla pulled off an outstanding backhand play on a Ford grounder up the middle for the first out and Sportman laid out on the warning track in right-center to rob Mike Olt on a deep drive to the gap for the final out, saving a run.

Long Island took the lead an inning later, however, as Daniel Fields drove an opposite field home run down the left field line off Revs reliever Robert Morey (0-2).

The Ducks put up three-spots in both the sixth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach.

In the sixth, a pair of walks and a bunt single by Ivan DeJesus, Jr. set the table for the damage. The first run crossed on a wild pitch by Revs reliever Andrew Carber, while Rando Moreno and Rey Fuentes singled home runs.

Olt provided a sac fly in the seventh while Moreno (3-for-4, two RBI) added another RBI single and the final run crossed on an error when right fielder Welington Dotel overran the knock.

Ducks starter Brett Marshall (1-1) tossed five strong innings to earn the win.

Notes: Sportman scored a first inning run for the third consecutive game, having led off the last three contests with a single, double, and triple, respectively. He also made a diving catch in center field for the third consecutive game. York reliever Peter Tago made his debut with a scoreless eighth inning. The Revs had won back-to-back games and three of their previous four. York will go for a second consecutive series win on Sunday as RHP Troy Terzi faces Ducks LHP Jake Fisher. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK 1350 on YouTube beginning at 4:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

