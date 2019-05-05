Terzi Baffles as Revs Rout Ducks in Rainy Rubber Match

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution offense enjoyed a breakout performance and starter Troy Terzi baffled the Long Island Ducks all afternoon as the Revs rolled to a 9-0 victory in a rain-shortened game that was called in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday evening at Bethpage Ballpark. The Revs (4-5) win two of three from the Ducks (7-3) who entered the day with the Atlantic League's best record, as York wins its first road series of the year. The Revs have won back-to-back series and four of the last six, as well as three of four games overall, and will return home to open a seven-game homestand on Monday at 6:30 p.m. with the first of three against the Somerset Patriots.

Originally scheduled for a 1:35 p.m. start, the game was moved to 5:05 p.m. due to rain throughout the day in the New York area. Playing in temperatures dropping near 50 degrees and with what was initially a light rain in the early innings that intensified as the game wore on, the Revs scored in bunches and had the game comfortably in control when conditions deteriorated in the top of the seventh.

The Revs got to Ducks starter Jake Fisher right away, enjoying their first bat-around inning of the season as they knocked the Long Island lefty for four runs on six hits in the top of the first. Alexi Casilla ignited things with a homer to left, his first of the season and eighth of his Revs career for a 1-0 lead. Welington Dotel extended the lead with a two-out, two-run single to left-center, and Henry Castillo capped the outburst on an RBI double to right.

Ducks reliever Jose Cuas bailed Fisher (1-1) with the bases loaded to roll an inning-ending double play in the top of the second to keep the game close, and lefty reliever Sean Nolin tossed a pair of scoreless frames as the Ducks stayed within reach.

Meanwhile Terzi worked past a one-out single by Steve Lombardozzi and a double from David Washington to leave two in scoring position in the first inning, and maneuvered past a pair of walks in the second before really settling in.

Terzi (1-0) kept the Long Island hitters off balance throughout the day, and finished by recording strike outs for each of his final four outs, fanning the side in the fifth. The righty allowed just two hits in five shutout innings, none after the first, and worked around four walks while striking out a career-high eight to earn his second career victory.

The York offense put the game away by scoring twice in the fifth on a two-run double to right by Castillo, and three more in the sixth on RBI doubles from Casilla and Telvin Nash along with a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder off Dotel's bat.

Jonathan de Marte logged a scoreless sixth inning out of the York bullpen to cap the Revs' day on the mound and their second shutout victory of the season, both coming in the last four games. It was the third consecutive scoreless appearance for de Marte.

Offensively, York pounded a season-high 15 hits and plated a season-best nine runs, out-hitting the Ducks 15-4. The four-run first was the biggest inning of the young season.

Casilla went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, two RBI, and two runs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Melky Mesa was 3-for-4 with two runs scored; he crossed the plate in the top of the sixth inning for the 600th run scored of his pro career. Dotel was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, and two runs, and is now on a six-game hitting streak, the longest by a Revs hitter thus far in 2019. Castillo was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and has now hit safely in five of his six starts, as six of his seven hits have gone for extra bases; he is now tied for the league-lead in extra-base hits and doubles (five).

York lefty Ross Detwiler (0-0, 1.64) faces Somerset southpaw Rick Teasley (0-0, 0.00) in Monday's opener at PeoplesBank Park. It is a Hunger Free Monday presented by United Fiber & Data to benefit the York County Food Bank. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

