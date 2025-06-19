Big Catches by Rambo, Philpot Spark Als Offence I CFL

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Charleston Rambo hauls in an incredible 54-yard catch, setting the stage for a touchdown on the very next play as Davis Alexander connects with Tyson Philpot for the score.







