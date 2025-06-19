Sports stats



CFL Montreal Alouettes

Big Catches by Rambo, Philpot Spark Als Offence I CFL

June 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Charleston Rambo hauls in an incredible 54-yard catch, setting the stage for a touchdown on the very next play as Davis Alexander connects with Tyson Philpot for the score.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central