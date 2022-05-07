BG, Wilmington Postponed Again; Will Play Two on Sunday

Wilmington, Delaware - Games four and five between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Wilmington Blue Rocks have been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday to close out the series, which is now slated for five games. First pitch for game is scheduled for 12:05 PM CT.

Each game of the twin-bill will be seven innings in length, with game-two beginning approximately 30-minutes after the final out of game one. Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the broadcast via the MiLB First Pitch app (Android and IOS), www.bghotrods.com, or by tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and WKCT 930 AM. Saturday marks the first time in the 2022 season that the Hot Rods have had a game canceled.

Bowling Green returns home to start a six-game homestand on Tuesday, welcoming in the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the first time since re-joining the South Atlantic League. Fans can purchase their tickets and check out team promotions by visiting www.bghotrods.com, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office, or calling 270-901-2121.

