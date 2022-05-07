Saturday's Doubleheader Rained out in Aberdeen

May 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Aberdeen, MD -- The doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, May 7th at Ripken Stadium has been postponed due to the rain. One of the games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 8th starting at 12:35 PM. The second game will be made up in Brooklyn at some point during Aberdeen's trip to Coney Island during the first week of June.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.