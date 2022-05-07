Saturday's Doubleheader Rained out in Aberdeen
May 7, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Aberdeen, MD -- The doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, May 7th at Ripken Stadium has been postponed due to the rain. One of the games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 8th starting at 12:35 PM. The second game will be made up in Brooklyn at some point during Aberdeen's trip to Coney Island during the first week of June.
