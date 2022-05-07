Tonight's Doubleheader Has Been Postponed

WILMINGTON, DE - Tonight's doubleheader against the Bowling Green Hot Rods has been postponed due to rain. One of the games will be made-up as a part of a single-admission double header scheduled for Sunday, May 8. Both games will be 7 innings. The final game of the series against the Hot Rods will not be made up. Fans with tickets dated for tonight's rainout are asked to exchange them for any remaining regular season game during the 2022 season.

Gates will open at 12:00 pm on Sunday with the first game beginning at 1:05 pm. Fans with tickets dated for May 8th are welcome to one or both games. The Mother's Day Meet & Greet session is still on as scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM. Fans with tickets to the Mother's Day Meet & Greet session will be able to enter the gates early.

Tomorrow's pre-game catch on the field has been cancelled. Tonight's Blue Rocks Derby Glassware giveaway has been rescheduled to tomorrow, May 8th. The first 1,000 fans to come through the gates tomorrow will receive a pint glass.

If you had tickets for tonight's game you can exchange your tickets by visiting the Christiana Care Box Office or calling 302-888-2583.

