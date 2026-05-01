Best of the Best: Football Canada Women's National Team

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







An inside look at the Women's National Flag Team Selection Camp as athletes compete for a spot representing Canada on the international stage.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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