Best of the Best: Football Canada Women's National Team
Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
An inside look at the Women's National Flag Team Selection Camp as athletes compete for a spot representing Canada on the international stage.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026
- Argonauts Announce Signings - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Release Guzylak-Messam - B.C. Lions
- Hundeby Retires - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes Ink American OL Jakai Moore and TE Oscar Cardenas - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Release Three - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers Shuffle Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- National Offensive Lineman Peter Godber Announces Retirement - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Sign Former Los Angeles Chargers Receiver Jaylen Johnson - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Calgary Stampeders Announce Walker's Retirement - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign 2025 Draft Pick Maximilian Mang - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Add Three - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.