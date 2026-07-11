Best of Cascadia Rivalry Goals

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Seattle Reign FC takes on Portland Thorns FC tomorrow, July 11 at 4PM ET on ESPN as part of NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally. Catch up on all the best goals since 2024!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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