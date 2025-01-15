Best in Backyards Fire Pit Giveaway Unveiled

The Danbury Hat Tricks and Best in Backyards are excited to announce a fire pit giveaway for one lucky fan! Fans can sign up for a chance to win a Serafina Fire Pit (Wood Insert Color in Blue Stone), a $1500 value!

Signing up is free, and the winner will be announced during the Hat Tricks game on March 29 against the Binghamton Black Bears. Be sure to attend the game-the winner must be present to claim this fantastic prize! Good luck!

