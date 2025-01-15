Series Preview: A Celebrity Return

January 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

After dominating the last-place team in the Empire Division, the Prowlers return home to welcome the last-place team in the Continental Division for the second time this season. Port Huron is looking to extend its winning streak to a season-high four games.

The Prowlers visited Danville, Illinois for the first time in five years last weekend and they dismantled the Dashers in two games. On Friday, 14 out of 15 Port Huron skaters earned a point as the visitors got nine different goal scorers in a 9-1 win. Yoshihiro Kuroiwa got the victory in his first FPHL start as the Prowlers secured their largest margin of victory since 2018. The next night, Valtteri Nousiainen pitched a 23-save shutout, Port Huron's first since April 4, 2023, to get a 7-0 win. The Prowlers' goal differential ballooned to a season-high +11 after the weekend and they moved into third in the Empire at 14-12-3 with 41 points.

The Sea Wolves were also on the road last weekend as they took on the Monroe Moccasins. The teams traded the lead multiple times on Friday and were tied heading into the third. Chuck Costello scored the game-winner and empty-netter to secure the win for Mississippi 6-4. The offense wasn't there the next night, though, as Markus Ekholm Rosen made 30 saves to shut out the Sea Wolves 4-0. Mississippi sits in a distant last place in the Continental at 5-21-3 with 18 points.

SEASON SERIES (PROWLERS LEAD 2-0)

Dec. 20 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 2, Sea Wolves 1 (OT)

Dec. 21 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sea Wolves 2

LAST MEETING

Reggie Millette scored the teddy bear toss goal and the Prowlers led from there en route to a 5-2 win to sweep the weekend. Matt Graham led the way with four points while his linemates, Millette and Austin Fetterly, had two apiece. Reid Cooper got the win after a 27-save performance while Samuel Best took the loss for the shorthanded Sea Wolves.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Casey Harris (F) - The former Port Huron Beacon and owner of Casey's restaurant will be signed to a celebrity contract on Friday. It will be his second time as a celebrity player for the Prowlers after he played at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Sea Wolves - Ricards Jelenskis (F) - The Latvian forward joined Mississippi on Jan. 3 and immediately rattled off points in his first four games. He is still averaging a point per game after five with the club.

STAT CENTRAL

Alex Johnson (PHP) leads all FPHL defensemen in goals (11) and points (35)...Both of Dmitri Selyutin's (MSW) goals this season came against the Sea Wolves when he was a member of the Blue Ridge Bobcats...The Prowlers have scored 34 goals over their last 5 games...The Sea Wolves have been shut out five times this season

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 17, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Jan. 18, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

